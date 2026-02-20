Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2016, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Autodesk Inc (NASD: ADSK), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.

ADSK 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 02/22/2016
$10,000

02/22/2016		   $45,502

02/19/2026
End date: 02/19/2026
Start price/share: $50.35
End price/share: $229.10
Starting shares: 198.61
Ending shares: 198.61
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 355.01%
Average annual return: 16.36%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $45,502.70

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 16.36%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $45,502.70 today (as of 02/19/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 355.01% (something to think about: how might ADSK shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Sentimentality about an investments leads to lack of discipline.” — Sam Zell