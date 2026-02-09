“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE: AVY)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.

AVY 5-Year Return Details Start date: 02/09/2021 $10,000



02/09/2021 $12,070



02/06/2026 End date: 02/06/2026 Start price/share: $172.54 End price/share: $191.51 Starting shares: 57.96 Ending shares: 63.02 Dividends reinvested/share: $15.92 Total return: 20.68% Average annual return: 3.84% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,070.74

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 3.84%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,070.74 today (as of 02/06/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 20.68% (something to think about: how might AVY shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Avery Dennison Corp paid investors a total of $15.92/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.76/share, we calculate that AVY has a current yield of approximately 1.96%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.76 against the original $172.54/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.14%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“To achieve satisfactory investment results is easier than most people realize; to achieve superior results is harder than it looks.” — Benjamin Graham