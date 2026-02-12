“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a two-decade period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2006, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Incyte Corporation (NASD: INCY), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a two-decade holding period.
|Start date:
|02/13/2006
|
|End date:
|02/11/2026
|Start price/share:
|$5.15
|End price/share:
|$98.84
|Starting shares:
|1,941.75
|Ending shares:
|1,941.75
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|1,819.22%
|Average annual return:
|15.91%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$191,842.64
As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.91%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $191,842.64 today (as of 02/11/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,819.22% (something to think about: how might INCY shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“A stock is not just a ticker symbol or an electronic blip; it is an ownership interest in an actual business, with an underlying value that does not depend on its share price.” — Benjamin Graham