The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a two-decade period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2006, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Incyte Corporation (NASD: INCY), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a two-decade holding period.

INCY 20-Year Return Details Start date: 02/13/2006 $10,000



02/13/2006 $191,842



02/11/2026 End date: 02/11/2026 Start price/share: $5.15 End price/share: $98.84 Starting shares: 1,941.75 Ending shares: 1,941.75 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 1,819.22% Average annual return: 15.91% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $191,842.64

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.91%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $191,842.64 today (as of 02/11/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,819.22% (something to think about: how might INCY shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“A stock is not just a ticker symbol or an electronic blip; it is an ownership interest in an actual business, with an underlying value that does not depend on its share price.” — Benjamin Graham