The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a twenty year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2006, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a twenty year holding period.

MRK 20-Year Return Details Start date: 02/21/2006 $10,000



02/21/2006 $71,856



02/18/2026 End date: 02/18/2026 Start price/share: $33.96 End price/share: $121.66 Starting shares: 294.46 Ending shares: 590.35 Dividends reinvested/share: $39.82 Total return: 618.22% Average annual return: 10.36% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $71,856.89

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.36%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $71,856.89 today (as of 02/18/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 618.22% (something to think about: how might MRK shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of MRK’s total return these past 20 years has been the payment by Merck & Co Inc of $39.82/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.4/share, we calculate that MRK has a current yield of approximately 2.79%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.4 against the original $33.96/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.22%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“While some might mistakenly consider value investing a mechanical tool for identifying bargains, it is actually a comprehensive investment philosophy that emphasizes the need to perform in-depth fundamental analysis, pursue long-term investment results, limit risk, and resist crowd psychology.” — Seth Klarman