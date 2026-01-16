“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a two-decade period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2006, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a two-decade holding period.
|Start date:
|01/17/2006
|
|End date:
|01/15/2026
|Start price/share:
|$46.43
|End price/share:
|$271.34
|Starting shares:
|215.38
|Ending shares:
|342.36
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$50.21
|Total return:
|828.95%
|Average annual return:
|11.78%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$92,828.13
As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.78%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $92,828.13 today (as of 01/15/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 828.95% (something to think about: how might TRV shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Travelers Companies Inc paid investors a total of $50.21/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.4/share, we calculate that TRV has a current yield of approximately 1.62%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.4 against the original $46.43/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.49%.
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“If you have more than 120 or 130 I.Q. points, you can afford to give the rest away. You don’t need extraordinary intelligence to succeed as an investor.” — Warren Buffett