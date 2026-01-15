“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A key lesson we can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how to think about a potential stock investment in the context of a long-term time horizon. Every investor in a stock has a choice: bite our fingernails over the short-term ups and downs that are inevitable with the stock market, or, zero in on stocks we are comfortable to simply buy and hold for the long haul — maybe even a five year holding period. Heck, investors can even choose to completely ignore the stock market’s short-run quotations and instead go into their initial investment planning to hold on for years and years regardless of the fluctuations in price that might occur next.

Today, we examine what would have happened over a five year holding period, had you decided back in 2021 to buy shares of Tesla Inc (NASD: TSLA) and simply hold through to today.

TSLA 5-Year Return Details Start date: 01/15/2021 $10,000



01/15/2021 $15,944



01/14/2026 End date: 01/14/2026 Start price/share: $275.39 End price/share: $439.20 Starting shares: 36.31 Ending shares: 36.31 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 59.48% Average annual return: 9.78% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,944.69

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.78%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $15,944.69 today (as of 01/14/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 59.48% (something to think about: how might TSLA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Value investing requires a great deal of hard work, unusually strict discipline, and a long-term investment horizon. Few are willing and able to devote sufficient time and effort to become value investors, and only a fraction of those have the proper mind-set to succeed.” — Seth Klarman