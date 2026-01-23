“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a two-decade holding period for an investor who was considering Fiserv Inc (NASD: FISV) back in 2006, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|01/23/2006
|
|End date:
|01/22/2026
|Start price/share:
|$10.95
|End price/share:
|$67.40
|Starting shares:
|913.24
|Ending shares:
|913.24
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|515.53%
|Average annual return:
|9.51%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$61,589.68
As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.51%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $61,589.68 today (as of 01/22/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 515.53% (something to think about: how might FISV shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“A risk-reward ratio is important, but so is an aggravation-satisfaction ratio.” — Muriel Siebert