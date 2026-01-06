“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2016.
|Start date:
|01/06/2016
|
|End date:
|01/05/2026
|Start price/share:
|$63.75
|End price/share:
|$77.02
|Starting shares:
|156.86
|Ending shares:
|165.07
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$6.02
|Total return:
|27.13%
|Average annual return:
|2.43%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$12,715.37
As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 2.43%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $12,715.37 today (as of 01/05/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 27.13% (something to think about: how might GPN shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Global Payments Inc paid investors a total of $6.02/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1/share, we calculate that GPN has a current yield of approximately 1.30%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1 against the original $63.75/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.04%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Every once in a while, the market does something so stupid it takes your breath away.” — Jim Cramer