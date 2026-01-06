“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2016.

01/05/2026 End date: 01/05/2026 Start price/share: $63.75 End price/share: $77.02 Starting shares: 156.86 Ending shares: 165.07 Dividends reinvested/share: $6.02 Total return: 27.13% Average annual return: 2.43% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,715.37

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 2.43%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $12,715.37 today (as of 01/05/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 27.13% (something to think about: how might GPN shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Global Payments Inc paid investors a total of $6.02/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1/share, we calculate that GPN has a current yield of approximately 1.30%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1 against the original $63.75/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.04%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Every once in a while, the market does something so stupid it takes your breath away.” — Jim Cramer