The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASD: HST)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.

HST 20-Year Return Details Start date: 12/22/2005 $10,000



12/22/2005 $19,369



12/19/2025 End date: 12/19/2025 Start price/share: $18.31 End price/share: $18.51 Starting shares: 546.15 Ending shares: 1,046.40 Dividends reinvested/share: $11.52 Total return: 93.69% Average annual return: 3.36% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $19,369.96

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 3.36%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $19,369.96 today (as of 12/19/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 93.69% (something to think about: how might HST shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc paid investors a total of $11.52/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .8/share, we calculate that HST has a current yield of approximately 4.32%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .8 against the original $18.31/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 23.59%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“The person who starts simply with the idea of getting rich won’t succeed; you must have a larger ambition.” — John Rockefeller