“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Biogen Inc (NASD: BIIB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2016.

BIIB 10-Year Return Details Start date: 01/25/2016 $10,000



01/22/2026 End date: 01/22/2026 Start price/share: $262.10 End price/share: $173.80 Starting shares: 38.15 Ending shares: 38.15 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -33.69% Average annual return: -4.02% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $6,634.49

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -4.02%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $6,634.49 today (as of 01/22/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -33.69% (something to think about: how might BIIB shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Markets are constantly in a state of uncertainty and flux and money is made by discounting the obvious and betting on the unexpected.” — George Soros