“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Biogen Inc (NASD: BIIB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2016.
|Start date:
|01/25/2016
|
|End date:
|01/22/2026
|Start price/share:
|$262.10
|End price/share:
|$173.80
|Starting shares:
|38.15
|Ending shares:
|38.15
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-33.69%
|Average annual return:
|-4.02%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$6,634.49
As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -4.02%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $6,634.49 today (as of 01/22/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -33.69% (something to think about: how might BIIB shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Markets are constantly in a state of uncertainty and flux and money is made by discounting the obvious and betting on the unexpected.” — George Soros