One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering Costco Wholesale Corp (NASD: COST) back in 2016, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

COST 10-Year Return Details Start date: 02/01/2016 $10,000



02/01/2016 $74,801



01/29/2026 End date: 01/29/2026 Start price/share: $151.25 End price/share: $952.89 Starting shares: 66.12 Ending shares: 78.51 Dividends reinvested/share: $63.26 Total return: 648.07% Average annual return: 22.29% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $74,801.35

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 22.29%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $74,801.35 today (as of 01/29/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 648.07% (something to think about: how might COST shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Costco Wholesale Corp paid investors a total of $63.26/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.2/share, we calculate that COST has a current yield of approximately 0.55%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.2 against the original $151.25/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.36%.

