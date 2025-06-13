Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a two-decade holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) back in 2005: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full two-decade investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

06/12/2025 End date: 06/12/2025 Start price/share: $17.43 End price/share: $78.28 Starting shares: 573.72 Ending shares: 608.80 Dividends reinvested/share: $5.69 Total return: 376.57% Average annual return: 8.12% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $47,697.14

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.12%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $47,697.14 today (as of 06/12/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 376.57% (something to think about: how might GPN shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Global Payments Inc paid investors a total of $5.69/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1/share, we calculate that GPN has a current yield of approximately 1.28%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1 against the original $17.43/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 7.34%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Everyone has the brainpower to make money in stocks. Not everyone has the stomach. If you are susceptible to selling everything in a panic, you ought to avoid stocks and mutual funds altogether.” — Peter Lynch