“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Airbnb Inc (NASD: ABNB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

ABNB 5-Year Return Details Start date: 12/16/2020 $10,000



12/16/2020 $9,553



12/15/2025 End date: 12/15/2025 Start price/share: $137.99 End price/share: $131.81 Starting shares: 72.47 Ending shares: 72.47 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -4.48% Average annual return: -0.91% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $9,553.21

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -0.91%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $9,553.21 today (as of 12/15/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -4.48% (something to think about: how might ABNB shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“All intelligent investing is value investing: acquiring more that you are paying for. You must value the business in order to value the stock.” — Charlie Munger