“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Airbnb Inc (NASD: ABNB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|12/16/2020
|
|End date:
|12/15/2025
|Start price/share:
|$137.99
|End price/share:
|$131.81
|Starting shares:
|72.47
|Ending shares:
|72.47
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-4.48%
|Average annual return:
|-0.91%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$9,553.21
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -0.91%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $9,553.21 today (as of 12/15/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -4.48% (something to think about: how might ABNB shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“All intelligent investing is value investing: acquiring more that you are paying for. You must value the business in order to value the stock.” — Charlie Munger