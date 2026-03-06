“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Hologic Inc (NASD: HOLX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2016.

HOLX 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/07/2016 $10,000



03/07/2016 $21,769



03/05/2026 End date: 03/05/2026 Start price/share: $34.79 End price/share: $75.75 Starting shares: 287.44 Ending shares: 287.44 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 117.73% Average annual return: 8.09% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $21,769.84

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.09%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $21,769.84 today (as of 03/05/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 117.73% (something to think about: how might HOLX shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all.” — Jawaharlal Nehru