“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Hologic Inc (NASD: HOLX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2016.
|Start date:
|03/07/2016
|
|End date:
|03/05/2026
|Start price/share:
|$34.79
|End price/share:
|$75.75
|Starting shares:
|287.44
|Ending shares:
|287.44
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|117.73%
|Average annual return:
|8.09%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$21,769.84
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.09%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $21,769.84 today (as of 03/05/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 117.73% (something to think about: how might HOLX shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all.” — Jawaharlal Nehru