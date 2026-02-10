One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a twenty year holding period for an investor who was considering SBA Communications Corp (NASD: SBAC) back in 2006, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

SBAC 20-Year Return Details Start date: 02/10/2006 $10,000



02/10/2006 $96,238



02/09/2026 End date: 02/09/2026 Start price/share: $20.79 End price/share: $184.63 Starting shares: 481.00 Ending shares: 521.01 Dividends reinvested/share: $19.52 Total return: 861.94% Average annual return: 11.98% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $96,238.27

The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.98%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $96,238.27 today (as of 02/09/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 861.94% (something to think about: how might SBAC shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that SBA Communications Corp paid investors a total of $19.52/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.44/share, we calculate that SBAC has a current yield of approximately 2.40%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.44 against the original $20.79/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 11.54%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Every day that you’re not selling an asset in your portfolio, you’re choosing to buy it.” — Sam Zell