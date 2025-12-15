One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a twenty year holding period for an investor who was considering Amgen Inc (NASD: AMGN) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

12/12/2025 End date: 12/12/2025 Start price/share: $80.44 End price/share: $317.74 Starting shares: 124.32 Ending shares: 182.43 Dividends reinvested/share: $77.40 Total return: 479.65% Average annual return: 9.18% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $57,952.32

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.18%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $57,952.32 today (as of 12/12/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 479.65% (something to think about: how might AMGN shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Amgen Inc paid investors a total of $77.40/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 10.08/share, we calculate that AMGN has a current yield of approximately 3.17%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 10.08 against the original $80.44/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.94%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“There is nothing riskier than the widespread perception that there is no risk.” — Howard Marks