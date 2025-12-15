This inspiring quote from Warren Buffett teaches us the importance of considering our investment time horizon when approaching any given investment: Could we envision ourselves holding the stock we are considering for many years? Even a twenty year holding period potentially?

For “buy-and-hold” investors taking a long-term view, what’s important isn’t the short-term stock market fluctuations that will inevitably occur, but what happens over the long haul. Looking back 20 years to 2005, investors considering an investment into shares of RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX) may have been pondering this very question and thinking about their potential investment result over a full twenty year time horizon. Here’s how that would have worked out.

RTX 20-Year Return Details Start date: 12/15/2005 $10,000



12/15/2005 $78,092



12/12/2025 End date: 12/12/2025 Start price/share: $36.25 End price/share: $178.66 Starting shares: 275.86 Ending shares: 436.91 Dividends reinvested/share: $31.71 Total return: 680.59% Average annual return: 10.82% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $78,092.15

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.82%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $78,092.15 today (as of 12/12/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 680.59% (something to think about: how might RTX shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of RTX’s total return these past 20 years has been the payment by RTX Corp of $31.71/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.72/share, we calculate that RTX has a current yield of approximately 1.52%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.72 against the original $36.25/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.19%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“I believe in the discipline of mastering the best that other people have ever figured out. I don’t believe in just sitting down and trying to dream it all up yourself. Nobody’s that smart.” — Charlie Munger