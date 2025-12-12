“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Dominos Pizza Inc. (NASD: DPZ)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

DPZ 5-Year Return Details Start date: 12/14/2020 $10,000



12/14/2020 $12,030



12/11/2025 End date: 12/11/2025 Start price/share: $383.23 End price/share: $433.67 Starting shares: 26.09 Ending shares: 27.75 Dividends reinvested/share: $25.04 Total return: 20.33% Average annual return: 3.77% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,030.15

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 3.77%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,030.15 today (as of 12/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 20.33% (something to think about: how might DPZ shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Dominos Pizza Inc. paid investors a total of $25.04/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.96/share, we calculate that DPZ has a current yield of approximately 1.60%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.96 against the original $383.23/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.42%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you’re beating the market but by whether you’ve put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go.” — Benjamin Graham