“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE: IT) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|12/04/2020
|
|End date:
|12/03/2025
|Start price/share:
|$154.92
|End price/share:
|$231.91
|Starting shares:
|64.55
|Ending shares:
|64.55
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|49.70%
|Average annual return:
|8.40%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$14,967.40
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.40%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $14,967.40 today (as of 12/03/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 49.70% (something to think about: how might IT shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“Ensure management’s interests are aligned with shareholders.” — Sam Zell