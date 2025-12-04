“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE: IT) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

12/03/2025 End date: 12/03/2025 Start price/share: $154.92 End price/share: $231.91 Starting shares: 64.55 Ending shares: 64.55 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 49.70% Average annual return: 8.40% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $14,967.40

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.40%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $14,967.40 today (as of 12/03/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 49.70% (something to think about: how might IT shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

“Ensure management’s interests are aligned with shareholders.” — Sam Zell