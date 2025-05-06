“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|05/06/2020
|
|End date:
|05/05/2025
|Start price/share:
|$151.17
|End price/share:
|$73.54
|Starting shares:
|66.15
|Ending shares:
|78.86
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$23.88
|Total return:
|-42.01%
|Average annual return:
|-10.32%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$5,800.67
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -10.32%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $5,800.67 today (as of 05/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -42.01% (something to think about: how might ARE shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc paid investors a total of $23.88/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.28/share, we calculate that ARE has a current yield of approximately 7.18%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.28 against the original $151.17/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.75%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Anyone who is not investing now is missing a tremendous opportunity.” — Carlos Slim