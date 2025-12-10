Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a two-decade holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM) back in 2005: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full two-decade investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

YUM 20-Year Return Details Start date: 12/23/2005 $10,000



12/23/2005 $130,793



12/22/2025 End date: 12/22/2025 Start price/share: $17.36 End price/share: $155.27 Starting shares: 576.04 Ending shares: 842.85 Dividends reinvested/share: $26.92 Total return: 1,208.70% Average annual return: 13.71% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $130,793.05

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.71%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $130,793.05 today (as of 12/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,208.70% (something to think about: how might YUM shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Yum! Brands Inc paid investors a total of $26.92/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.84/share, we calculate that YUM has a current yield of approximately 1.83%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.84 against the original $17.36/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 10.54%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Value investing requires a great deal of hard work, unusually strict discipline, and a long-term investment horizon. Few are willing and able to devote sufficient time and effort to become value investors, and only a fraction of those have the proper mind-set to succeed.” — Seth Klarman