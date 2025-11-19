One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a two-decade holding period for an investor who was considering Synopsys Inc (NASD: SNPS) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

SNPS 20-Year Return Details Start date: 11/21/2005 $10,000



11/21/2005 $192,428



11/18/2025 End date: 11/18/2025 Start price/share: $19.96 End price/share: $383.82 Starting shares: 501.00 Ending shares: 501.00 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 1,822.95% Average annual return: 15.93% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $192,428.09

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.93%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $192,428.09 today (as of 11/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,822.95% (something to think about: how might SNPS shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“In the long run, we are all dead.” — John Maynard Keynes