“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a twenty year holding period for an investor who was considering Match Group Inc (NASD: MTCH) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|11/17/2005
|
|End date:
|11/14/2025
|Start price/share:
|$7.98
|End price/share:
|$32.28
|Starting shares:
|1,253.13
|Ending shares:
|1,382.99
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$1.99
|Total return:
|346.43%
|Average annual return:
|7.77%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$44,682.32
As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.77%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $44,682.32 today (as of 11/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 346.43% (something to think about: how might MTCH shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Match Group Inc paid investors a total of $1.99/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .76/share, we calculate that MTCH has a current yield of approximately 2.35%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .76 against the original $7.98/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 29.45%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“How many millionaires do you know who have become wealthy by investing in savings accounts? I rest my case.” — Robert Allen