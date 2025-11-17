One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a twenty year holding period for an investor who was considering Match Group Inc (NASD: MTCH) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

MTCH 20-Year Return Details Start date: 11/17/2005 $10,000



11/17/2005 $44,682



11/14/2025 End date: 11/14/2025 Start price/share: $7.98 End price/share: $32.28 Starting shares: 1,253.13 Ending shares: 1,382.99 Dividends reinvested/share: $1.99 Total return: 346.43% Average annual return: 7.77% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $44,682.32

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.77%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $44,682.32 today (as of 11/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 346.43% (something to think about: how might MTCH shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Match Group Inc paid investors a total of $1.99/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .76/share, we calculate that MTCH has a current yield of approximately 2.35%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .76 against the original $7.98/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 29.45%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“How many millionaires do you know who have become wealthy by investing in savings accounts? I rest my case.” — Robert Allen