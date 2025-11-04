“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Akamai Technologies Inc (NASD: AKAM)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|11/04/2020
|
|End date:
|11/03/2025
|Start price/share:
|$99.34
|End price/share:
|$74.53
|Starting shares:
|100.66
|Ending shares:
|100.66
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-24.97%
|Average annual return:
|-5.58%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$7,504.47
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -5.58%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $7,504.47 today (as of 11/03/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -24.97% (something to think about: how might AKAM shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Never test the depth of a river with both feet.” — Warren Buffett