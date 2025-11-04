“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Akamai Technologies Inc (NASD: AKAM)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

AKAM 5-Year Return Details Start date: 11/04/2020 $10,000



11/04/2020 $7,504



11/03/2025 End date: 11/03/2025 Start price/share: $99.34 End price/share: $74.53 Starting shares: 100.66 Ending shares: 100.66 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -24.97% Average annual return: -5.58% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,504.47

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -5.58%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $7,504.47 today (as of 11/03/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -24.97% (something to think about: how might AKAM shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Never test the depth of a river with both feet.” — Warren Buffett