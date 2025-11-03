“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into General Electric Co (NYSE: GE)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

GE 10-Year Return Details Start date: 11/03/2015 $10,000



11/03/2015 $24,821



10/31/2025 End date: 10/31/2025 Start price/share: $141.80 End price/share: $308.95 Starting shares: 70.52 Ending shares: 80.31 Dividends reinvested/share: $14.61 Total return: 148.10% Average annual return: 9.52% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $24,821.39

The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.52%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $24,821.39 today (as of 10/31/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 148.10% (something to think about: how might GE shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that General Electric Co paid investors a total of $14.61/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.44/share, we calculate that GE has a current yield of approximately 0.47%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.44 against the original $141.80/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.33%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Wide diversification is only required when investors do not understand what they are doing.” — Warren Buffett