“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

AZO 5-Year Return Details Start date: 09/09/2020 $10,000



09/09/2020 $34,413



09/08/2025 End date: 09/08/2025 Start price/share: $1,233.00 End price/share: $4,242.88 Starting shares: 8.11 Ending shares: 8.11 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 244.11% Average annual return: 28.04% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $34,413.46

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 28.04%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $34,413.46 today (as of 09/08/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 244.11% (something to think about: how might AZO shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“If you have trouble imagining a 20% loss in the stock market, you shouldn’t be in stocks.” — John Bogle