“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|09/09/2020
|
|End date:
|09/08/2025
|Start price/share:
|$1,233.00
|End price/share:
|$4,242.88
|Starting shares:
|8.11
|Ending shares:
|8.11
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|244.11%
|Average annual return:
|28.04%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$34,413.46
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 28.04%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $34,413.46 today (as of 09/08/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 244.11% (something to think about: how might AZO shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“If you have trouble imagining a 20% loss in the stock market, you shouldn’t be in stocks.” — John Bogle