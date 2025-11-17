Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a two-decade holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Fiserv Inc (NASD: FISV) back in 2005: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full two-decade investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

FISV 20-Year Return Details Start date: 11/17/2005 $10,000



11/17/2005 $54,949



11/14/2025 End date: 11/14/2025 Start price/share: $11.55 End price/share: $63.42 Starting shares: 865.80 Ending shares: 865.80 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 449.09% Average annual return: 8.89% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $54,949.36

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.89%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $54,949.36 today (as of 11/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 449.09% (something to think about: how might FISV shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“The greater the passive income you can build, the freer you will become.” — Todd Fleming