“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into DuPont (NYSE: DD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

DD 10-Year Return Details Start date: 10/08/2015 $10,000



10/07/2025 End date: 10/07/2025 Start price/share: $101.14 End price/share: $78.88 Starting shares: 98.87 Ending shares: 123.99 Dividends reinvested/share: $21.42 Total return: -2.19% Average annual return: -0.22% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $9,782.05

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -0.22%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $9,782.05 today (as of 10/07/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -2.19% (something to think about: how might DD shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that DuPont paid investors a total of $21.42/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.64/share, we calculate that DD has a current yield of approximately 2.08%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.64 against the original $101.14/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.06%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.” — John Maynard Keynes