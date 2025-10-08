A key lesson we can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how to think about a potential stock investment in the context of a long-term time horizon. Every investor in a stock has a choice: bite our fingernails over the short-term ups and downs that are inevitable with the stock market, or, zero in on stocks we are comfortable to simply buy and hold for the long haul — maybe even a two-decade holding period. Heck, investors can even choose to completely ignore the stock market’s short-run quotations and instead go into their initial investment planning to hold on for years and years regardless of the fluctuations in price that might occur next.

Today, we examine what would have happened over a two-decade holding period, had you decided back in 2005 to buy shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) and simply hold through to today.

TRV 20-Year Return Details Start date: 10/10/2005 $10,000



10/10/2005 $108,177



10/07/2025 End date: 10/07/2025 Start price/share: $41.95 End price/share: $284.97 Starting shares: 238.38 Ending shares: 379.38 Dividends reinvested/share: $49.34 Total return: 981.11% Average annual return: 12.64% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $108,177.29

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.64%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $108,177.29 today (as of 10/07/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 981.11% (something to think about: how might TRV shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of TRV’s total return these past 20 years has been the payment by Travelers Companies Inc of $49.34/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.4/share, we calculate that TRV has a current yield of approximately 1.54%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.4 against the original $41.95/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.67%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Twenty years in this business convinces me that any normal person using the customary three percent of the brain can pick stocks just as well, if not better, than the average Wall Street expert.” — Peter Lynch