“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.

BSX 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 10/19/2020
End date: 10/16/2025
Start price/share: $37.77
End price/share: $97.78
Starting shares: 264.76
Ending shares: 264.76
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 158.88%
Average annual return: 20.98%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $25,888.96

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 20.98%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $25,888.96 today (as of 10/16/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 158.88% (something to think about: how might BSX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

