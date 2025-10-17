“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.
|Start date:
|10/19/2020
|
|End date:
|10/16/2025
|Start price/share:
|$37.77
|End price/share:
|$97.78
|Starting shares:
|264.76
|Ending shares:
|264.76
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|158.88%
|Average annual return:
|20.98%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$25,888.96
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 20.98%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $25,888.96 today (as of 10/16/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 158.88% (something to think about: how might BSX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“If you have trouble imagining a 20% loss in the stock market, you shouldn’t be in stocks.” — John Bogle