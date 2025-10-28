The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASD: WBD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.

WBD 20-Year Return Details Start date: 10/28/2005 $10,000



10/28/2005 $65,292



10/27/2025 End date: 10/27/2025 Start price/share: $3.22 End price/share: $21.04 Starting shares: 3,105.59 Ending shares: 3,105.59 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 553.42% Average annual return: 9.83% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $65,292.90

As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.83%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $65,292.90 today (as of 10/27/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 553.42% (something to think about: how might WBD shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“It’s not always easy to do what’s not popular, but that’s where you make your money. Buy stocks that look bad to less careful investors and hang on until their real value is recognized.” — John Neff