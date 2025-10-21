“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Hasbro, Inc. (NASD: HAS)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|10/21/2020
|
|End date:
|10/20/2025
|Start price/share:
|$86.95
|End price/share:
|$74.79
|Starting shares:
|115.01
|Ending shares:
|140.19
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$13.88
|Total return:
|4.85%
|Average annual return:
|0.95%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$10,484.11
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 0.95%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $10,484.11 today (as of 10/20/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 4.85% (something to think about: how might HAS shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Hasbro, Inc. paid investors a total of $13.88/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.8/share, we calculate that HAS has a current yield of approximately 3.74%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.8 against the original $86.95/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.30%.
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“In investing, what is comfortable is rarely profitable.” — Robert Arnott