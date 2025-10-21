“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Hasbro, Inc. (NASD: HAS)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

HAS 5-Year Return Details Start date: 10/21/2020 $10,000



10/21/2020 $10,484



10/20/2025 End date: 10/20/2025 Start price/share: $86.95 End price/share: $74.79 Starting shares: 115.01 Ending shares: 140.19 Dividends reinvested/share: $13.88 Total return: 4.85% Average annual return: 0.95% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,484.11

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 0.95%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $10,484.11 today (as of 10/20/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 4.85% (something to think about: how might HAS shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Hasbro, Inc. paid investors a total of $13.88/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.8/share, we calculate that HAS has a current yield of approximately 3.74%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.8 against the original $86.95/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.30%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“In investing, what is comfortable is rarely profitable.” — Robert Arnott