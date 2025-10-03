One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a twenty year holding period for an investor who was considering Autodesk Inc (NASD: ADSK) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

ADSK 20-Year Return Details Start date: 10/03/2005 $10,000



10/03/2005 $68,705



10/02/2025 End date: 10/02/2025 Start price/share: $46.74 End price/share: $320.91 Starting shares: 213.95 Ending shares: 213.95 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 586.59% Average annual return: 10.11% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $68,705.84

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.11%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $68,705.84 today (as of 10/02/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 586.59% (something to think about: how might ADSK shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Investors should always keep in mind that the most important metric is not the returns achieved but the returns weighed against the risks incurred. Ultimately, nothing should be more important to investors than the ability to sleep soundly at night.” — Seth Klarman