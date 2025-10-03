“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a ten year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Alphabet Inc (NASD: GOOGL) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|10/05/2015
|
|End date:
|10/02/2025
|Start price/share:
|$33.58
|End price/share:
|$245.69
|Starting shares:
|297.80
|Ending shares:
|299.86
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$1.22
|Total return:
|636.74%
|Average annual return:
|22.10%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$73,647.27
As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 22.10%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $73,647.27 today (as of 10/02/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 636.74% (something to think about: how might GOOGL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Alphabet Inc paid investors a total of $1.22/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .84/share, we calculate that GOOGL has a current yield of approximately 0.34%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .84 against the original $33.58/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.01%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“You can’t be a good value investor without being an independent thinker; you’re seeing valuations that the market is not appreciating. But it’s critical that you understand why the market isn’t seeing the value you do.” — Joel Greenblatt