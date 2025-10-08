Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a ten year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full ten year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

10/07/2025 End date: 10/07/2025 Start price/share: $106.58 End price/share: $289.24 Starting shares: 93.83 Ending shares: 112.57 Dividends reinvested/share: $29.64 Total return: 225.61% Average annual return: 12.52% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $32,552.02

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.52%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $32,552.02 today (as of 10/07/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 225.61% (something to think about: how might CB shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Chubb Ltd paid investors a total of $29.64/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.88/share, we calculate that CB has a current yield of approximately 1.34%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.88 against the original $106.58/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.26%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“A stock is not just a ticker symbol or an electronic blip; it is an ownership interest in an actual business, with an underlying value that does not depend on its share price.” — Benjamin Graham