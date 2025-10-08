“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a ten year holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full ten year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|10/08/2015
|
|End date:
|10/07/2025
|Start price/share:
|$106.58
|End price/share:
|$289.24
|Starting shares:
|93.83
|Ending shares:
|112.57
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$29.64
|Total return:
|225.61%
|Average annual return:
|12.52%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$32,552.02
As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.52%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $32,552.02 today (as of 10/07/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 225.61% (something to think about: how might CB shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Chubb Ltd paid investors a total of $29.64/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.88/share, we calculate that CB has a current yield of approximately 1.34%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.88 against the original $106.58/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.26%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“A stock is not just a ticker symbol or an electronic blip; it is an ownership interest in an actual business, with an underlying value that does not depend on its share price.” — Benjamin Graham