The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.

DVN 20-Year Return Details Start date: 10/07/2005 $10,000



10/07/2005 $8,865



10/06/2025 End date: 10/06/2025 Start price/share: $63.40 End price/share: $34.91 Starting shares: 157.73 Ending shares: 253.84 Dividends reinvested/share: $21.57 Total return: -11.38% Average annual return: -0.60% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $8,865.41

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -0.60%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $8,865.41 today (as of 10/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -11.38% (something to think about: how might DVN shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Devon Energy Corp. paid investors a total of $21.57/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .96/share, we calculate that DVN has a current yield of approximately 2.75%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .96 against the original $63.40/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.34%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Taking risks is really the only way to consistently achieve above-average returns.” — Sam Zell