“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASD: UAL) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

Start date: 09/11/2020



End date: 09/10/2025



09/10/2025 End date: 09/10/2025 Start price/share: $36.07 End price/share: $107.51 Starting shares: 277.24 Ending shares: 277.24 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 198.06% Average annual return: 24.41% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $29,804.13

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 24.41%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $29,804.13 today (as of 09/10/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 198.06% (something to think about: how might UAL shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“The four most dangerous words in investing are: ‘this time it’s different.'” — Sir John Templeton