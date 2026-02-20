One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a two-decade holding period for an investor who was considering Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) back in 2006, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

MA 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/26/2006 $10,000



05/26/2006 $1,276,646



02/19/2026 End date: 02/19/2026 Start price/share: $4.49 End price/share: $520.26 Starting shares: 2,227.17 Ending shares: 2,453.83 Dividends reinvested/share: $19.81 Total return: 12,666.29% Average annual return: 27.83% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $1,276,646.38

As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 27.83%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $1,276,646.38 today (as of 02/19/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 12,666.29% (something to think about: how might MA shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Mastercard Inc paid investors a total of $19.81/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.48/share, we calculate that MA has a current yield of approximately 0.67%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.48 against the original $4.49/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 14.92%.

Here's one more great investment quote before you go:

