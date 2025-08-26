“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|08/26/2015
|
|End date:
|08/25/2025
|Start price/share:
|$91.71
|End price/share:
|$593.21
|Starting shares:
|109.04
|Ending shares:
|115.81
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$16.64
|Total return:
|586.97%
|Average annual return:
|21.24%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$68,693.81
As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 21.24%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $68,693.81 today (as of 08/25/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 586.97% (something to think about: how might MA shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Mastercard Inc paid investors a total of $16.64/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.04/share, we calculate that MA has a current yield of approximately 0.51%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.04 against the original $91.71/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.56%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“One of the funny things about the stock market is that every time one person buys, another sells, and both think they are astute.” — William Feather