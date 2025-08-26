One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

MA 10-Year Return Details Start date: 08/26/2015 $10,000



08/26/2015 $68,693



08/25/2025 End date: 08/25/2025 Start price/share: $91.71 End price/share: $593.21 Starting shares: 109.04 Ending shares: 115.81 Dividends reinvested/share: $16.64 Total return: 586.97% Average annual return: 21.24% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $68,693.81

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 21.24%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $68,693.81 today (as of 08/25/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 586.97% (something to think about: how might MA shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Mastercard Inc paid investors a total of $16.64/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.04/share, we calculate that MA has a current yield of approximately 0.51%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.04 against the original $91.71/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.56%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“One of the funny things about the stock market is that every time one person buys, another sells, and both think they are astute.” — William Feather