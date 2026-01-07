The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a twenty year holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE: VLO) back in 2006, holding through to today.

VLO 20-Year Return Details Start date: 01/09/2006 $10,000



01/09/2006 $62,010



01/06/2026 End date: 01/06/2026 Start price/share: $51.42 End price/share: $178.27 Starting shares: 194.48 Ending shares: 347.97 Dividends reinvested/share: $43.06 Total return: 520.32% Average annual return: 9.55% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $62,010.42

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.55%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $62,010.42 today (as of 01/06/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 520.32% (something to think about: how might VLO shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Valero Energy Corp paid investors a total of $43.06/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.52/share, we calculate that VLO has a current yield of approximately 2.54%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.52 against the original $51.42/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.94%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Calling someone who trades actively in the market an investor is like calling someone who repeatedly engages in one-night stands a romantic.” — Warren Buffett