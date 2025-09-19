“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE: DOC)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.
|Start date:
|09/19/2005
|
|End date:
|09/18/2025
|Start price/share:
|$26.89
|End price/share:
|$18.57
|Starting shares:
|371.89
|Ending shares:
|1,124.33
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$33.97
|Total return:
|108.79%
|Average annual return:
|3.75%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$20,889.95
The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 3.75%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $20,889.95 today (as of 09/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 108.79% (something to think about: how might DOC shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Healthpeak Properties Inc paid investors a total of $33.97/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.22004/share, we calculate that DOC has a current yield of approximately 6.57%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.22004 against the original $26.89/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 24.43%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“There is nothing riskier than the widespread perception that there is no risk.” — Howard Marks