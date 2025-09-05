Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Monster Beverage Corp (NASD: MNST), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.

MNST 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 09/08/2020
$10,000

09/08/2020		   $15,845

09/04/2025
End date: 09/04/2025
Start price/share: $40.05
End price/share: $63.45
Starting shares: 249.69
Ending shares: 249.69
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 58.43%
Average annual return: 9.66%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $15,845.72

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.66%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $15,845.72 today (as of 09/04/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 58.43% (something to think about: how might MNST shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“In the long run, we are all dead.” — John Maynard Keynes