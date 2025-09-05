“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Monster Beverage Corp (NASD: MNST), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.
|Start date:
|09/08/2020
|
|End date:
|09/04/2025
|Start price/share:
|$40.05
|End price/share:
|$63.45
|Starting shares:
|249.69
|Ending shares:
|249.69
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|58.43%
|Average annual return:
|9.66%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$15,845.72
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.66%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $15,845.72 today (as of 09/04/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 58.43% (something to think about: how might MNST shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“In the long run, we are all dead.” — John Maynard Keynes