“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE: MAA) back in 2020: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|09/08/2020
|
|End date:
|09/04/2025
|Start price/share:
|$115.68
|End price/share:
|$144.00
|Starting shares:
|86.45
|Ending shares:
|102.46
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$25.80
|Total return:
|47.55%
|Average annual return:
|8.10%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$14,751.98
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.10%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $14,751.98 today (as of 09/04/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 47.55% (something to think about: how might MAA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc paid investors a total of $25.80/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.06/share, we calculate that MAA has a current yield of approximately 4.21%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.06 against the original $115.68/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.64%.
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“The most important thing about an investment philosophy is that you have one.” — David Booth