“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE: MAA) back in 2020: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

MAA 5-Year Return Details Start date: 09/08/2020 $10,000



09/08/2020 $14,751



09/04/2025 End date: 09/04/2025 Start price/share: $115.68 End price/share: $144.00 Starting shares: 86.45 Ending shares: 102.46 Dividends reinvested/share: $25.80 Total return: 47.55% Average annual return: 8.10% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $14,751.98

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.10%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $14,751.98 today (as of 09/04/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 47.55% (something to think about: how might MAA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc paid investors a total of $25.80/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.06/share, we calculate that MAA has a current yield of approximately 4.21%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.06 against the original $115.68/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.64%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“The most important thing about an investment philosophy is that you have one.” — David Booth