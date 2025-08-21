Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”

— Warren Buffett

One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a two-decade holding period for an investor who was considering Henry Schein Inc (NASD: HSIC) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

HSIC 20-Year Return Details
Start date: 08/22/2005
$10,000

08/22/2005		   $41,641

08/20/2025
End date: 08/20/2025
Start price/share: $16.49
End price/share: $68.64
Starting shares: 606.43
Ending shares: 606.43
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 316.25%
Average annual return: 7.39%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $41,641.98

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.39%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $41,641.98 today (as of 08/20/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 316.25% (something to think about: how might HSIC shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Don’t look for the needle in the haystack, just buy the haystack.” — John Bogle