One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a two-decade holding period for an investor who was considering Henry Schein Inc (NASD: HSIC) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

HSIC 20-Year Return Details Start date: 08/22/2005 $10,000



08/20/2025 End date: 08/20/2025 Start price/share: $16.49 End price/share: $68.64 Starting shares: 606.43 Ending shares: 606.43 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 316.25% Average annual return: 7.39% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $41,641.98

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.39%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $41,641.98 today (as of 08/20/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 316.25% (something to think about: how might HSIC shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Don’t look for the needle in the haystack, just buy the haystack.” — John Bogle