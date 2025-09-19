“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

HAL 10-Year Return Details Start date: 09/21/2015 $10,000



09/21/2015 $7,238



09/18/2025 End date: 09/18/2025 Start price/share: $37.45 End price/share: $22.36 Starting shares: 267.02 Ending shares: 323.83 Dividends reinvested/share: $5.87 Total return: -27.59% Average annual return: -3.18% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,238.54

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -3.18%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $7,238.54 today (as of 09/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -27.59% (something to think about: how might HAL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Halliburton Company paid investors a total of $5.87/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .68/share, we calculate that HAL has a current yield of approximately 3.04%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .68 against the original $37.45/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.12%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Every once in a while, the market does something so stupid it takes your breath away.” — Jim Cramer