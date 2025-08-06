“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Carmax Inc. (NYSE: KMX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|08/06/2015
|
|End date:
|08/05/2025
|Start price/share:
|$62.10
|End price/share:
|$56.10
|Starting shares:
|161.03
|Ending shares:
|161.03
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-9.66%
|Average annual return:
|-1.01%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$9,034.19
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -1.01%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $9,034.19 today (as of 08/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -9.66% (something to think about: how might KMX shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“The whole secret to winning big in the stock market is not to be right all the time, but to lose the least amount possible when you’re wrong.” — William O’Neil