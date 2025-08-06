“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Carmax Inc. (NYSE: KMX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

KMX 10-Year Return Details Start date: 08/06/2015 $10,000



08/06/2015 $9,034



08/05/2025 End date: 08/05/2025 Start price/share: $62.10 End price/share: $56.10 Starting shares: 161.03 Ending shares: 161.03 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -9.66% Average annual return: -1.01% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $9,034.19

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -1.01%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $9,034.19 today (as of 08/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -9.66% (something to think about: how might KMX shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“The whole secret to winning big in the stock market is not to be right all the time, but to lose the least amount possible when you’re wrong.” — William O’Neil