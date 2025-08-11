“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

HRL 5-Year Return Details Start date: 08/11/2020 $10,000



08/11/2020 $6,371



08/08/2025 End date: 08/08/2025 Start price/share: $51.41 End price/share: $28.48 Starting shares: 194.51 Ending shares: 223.76 Dividends reinvested/share: $5.36 Total return: -36.27% Average annual return: -8.63% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $6,371.37

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -8.63%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $6,371.37 today (as of 08/08/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -36.27% (something to think about: how might HRL shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Hormel Foods Corp. paid investors a total of $5.36/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.16/share, we calculate that HRL has a current yield of approximately 4.07%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.16 against the original $51.41/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 7.92%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners, and the pluses from those will overwhelm the minuses from the stocks that don’t work out.” — Peter Lynch