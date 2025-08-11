“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|08/11/2020
|
|End date:
|08/08/2025
|Start price/share:
|$51.41
|End price/share:
|$28.48
|Starting shares:
|194.51
|Ending shares:
|223.76
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$5.36
|Total return:
|-36.27%
|Average annual return:
|-8.63%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$6,371.37
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -8.63%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $6,371.37 today (as of 08/08/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -36.27% (something to think about: how might HRL shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Hormel Foods Corp. paid investors a total of $5.36/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.16/share, we calculate that HRL has a current yield of approximately 4.07%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.16 against the original $51.41/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 7.92%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners, and the pluses from those will overwhelm the minuses from the stocks that don’t work out.” — Peter Lynch