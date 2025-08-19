“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a twenty year holding period for an investor who was considering Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|08/19/2005
|
|End date:
|08/18/2025
|Start price/share:
|$2.55
|End price/share:
|$57.09
|Starting shares:
|3,921.57
|Ending shares:
|5,205.65
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$4.82
|Total return:
|2,871.90%
|Average annual return:
|18.47%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$297,149.11
As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.47%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $297,149.11 today (as of 08/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,871.90% (something to think about: how might ROL shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Rollins, Inc. paid investors a total of $4.82/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .66/share, we calculate that ROL has a current yield of approximately 1.16%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .66 against the original $2.55/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 45.49%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Most investors want to do today what they should have done yesterday.” — Larry Summers