“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Biogen Inc (NASD: BIIB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|08/19/2015
|
|End date:
|08/18/2025
|Start price/share:
|$315.82
|End price/share:
|$135.91
|Starting shares:
|31.66
|Ending shares:
|31.66
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-56.97%
|Average annual return:
|-8.08%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$4,304.27
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -8.08%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $4,304.27 today (as of 08/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -56.97% (something to think about: how might BIIB shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“It’s not how much money you make, but how much money you keep.” — Robert Kiyosaki