The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Baker Hughes Company (NASD: BKR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

BKR 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/31/2015 $10,000



07/31/2015 $10,060



07/30/2025 End date: 07/30/2025 Start price/share: $58.15 End price/share: $45.53 Starting shares: 171.97 Ending shares: 220.86 Dividends reinvested/share: $7.40 Total return: 0.56% Average annual return: 0.06% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,060.20

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 0.06%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $10,060.20 today (as of 07/30/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 0.56% (something to think about: how might BKR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Baker Hughes Company paid investors a total of $7.40/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .92/share, we calculate that BKR has a current yield of approximately 2.02%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .92 against the original $58.15/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.47%.

